3 California lawmakers out with coronavirus, surgery plans

AP California

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two fully vaccinated members of the 80-member California Assembly are quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus. A third lawmaker plans to miss portions of the last two weeks of the legislative session as she prepares for surgery. Republican Assemblywoman Janet Nguyen recently tested positive but has no symptoms. She plans to return to the Legislature as soon as possible. Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty hopes to be back Monday after mild symptoms. Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez will miss four days including the last day of session as she prepares for breast cancer surgery. Lawmakers will consider hundreds of bills before adjourning for the year on September 10.