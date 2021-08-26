Pollock’s homer sends Dodgers to 5-3 win over Padres in 16

AP California

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — AJ Pollock led off the 16th inning with a two-run homer and the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers beat the struggling San Diego Padres 5-3 in by far the longest major league game since pandemic rules were implemented last year. No game had lasted longer than 13 innings since MLB began putting an automatic runner on second base to start extra innings during the shortened 2020 season. This one started Wednesday night, ended at 12:59 a.m. Thursday and took 5 hours, 49 minutes. Pollock’s 16th homer came off rookie reliever Daniel Camarena, the ninth Padres pitcher. The Dodgers used 10, including winner Corey Knebel and Shane Greene, who got his first save.