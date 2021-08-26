Judge’s single sends Yankees past A’s for 12th straight win

AP California

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning, Giancarlo Stanton homered for the third consecutive game and the New York Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 for their 12th straight victory and longest winning streak in nearly 60 years. Aroldis Chapman closed it out for his 300th career save, becoming the 31st pitcher to reach the milestone. Jonathan Loaisiga struck out two over two innings for the win. Joey Gallo crushed a three-run drive in the third for a 6-0 lead before Oakland came back, tying it on Josh Harrison’s homer in the fifth.