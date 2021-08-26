Joneses lead Sun past Sparks for 7th straight win

AP California

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 17 of her 23 points in the second half, Jonquel Jones had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Connecticut beat the Los Angeles Sparks 76-72 for the Sun’s seventh straight victory. Kristi Toliver made a 3-pointer with 1:01 left to pull Los Angeles within 74-70 and after a DeWanna Bonner turnover, Erica Wheeler converted a layup at 29.3 for a two-point deficit. Jonquel Jones sealed it with a cut to the basket with 13.1 left. Bonner finished with 14 points and Jasmine Thomas had 13 for Connecticut. Thomas also had six assists and four steals. Nia Coffey scored 18 points for Los Angeles.