California judge scales back charges in doctor’s rape case

AP California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A judge has agreed to scale back criminal charges against a reality TV doctor and his girlfriend who had been accused of drugging and raping several women at their Southern California home. Orange County Superior Court Frank Ospino approved a request by the California Attorney General’s Office to pare down charges against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley to focus on two of the original seven women the couple was accused of sexually assaulting. The attorney general’s office filed a motion in May asking for dismissal of 10 charges. The motion said a review found that some allegations couldn’t be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.