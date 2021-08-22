Wheeler, Sykes help Sparks hold off Liberty for 86-83 win

AP California

NEW YORK (AP) — Erica Wheeler scored 17 points and Brittney Sykes made two defensive stops in the closing seconds to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty 86-83. Nneka Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver scored 16 points apiece for Los Angeles (10-13). Ogwumike added five rebounds, six assists and three steals. Betnijah Laney threw a behind-the-back pass intended for Sabrina Ionescu but Brittney Sykes jumped into the lane and took it to the other end before being fouled by Ionescu an a layup attempt. Sykes made both free throws to make it 85-81 with 16.2 seconds left. Natasha Howard had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Sami Whitcomb also scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Liberty (11-14).