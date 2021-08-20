Man charged with killing grandma extradited from California

AP California

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged in the beating and stabbing death of his grandmother in Tennessee has been arrested in California. Shelby County prosecutors say Juamark Ryans has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his grandmother, 63-year-old Bessie Lee Williams, who was found dead in February in her Memphis apartment. Prosecutors say Ryans and his girlfriend had been staying with Williams and fled to San Diego after the killing. Ryans was arrested while trying to steal a yacht in San Diego. Ryans has been extradited to Memphis to face the murder charge.