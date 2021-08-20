California felon charged in shooting of New Mexico officers

AP California

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A felon from California has been charged with opening fire on Albuquerque police officers after they responded to a robbery. One officer who was shot in the neck remained in critical condition Friday. Three others are recovering from other injuries suffered in Thursday’s gunfight on the city’s northeast side. A criminal complaint identifies the suspect as 27-year-old James Ramirez of Los Angeles. He’s charged with three counts of aggravated battery against a police officer as well as armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting an officer. Ramirez was shot and is recovering at the hospital. Court records show an attorney has not yet been appointed to represent him.