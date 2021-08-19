Raiders, Rams end joint practice early after prolonged fight

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams’ second joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders ended early when the teams had a prolonged brawl. The fight began during special teams work, and it started and stopped several times before coaches Sean McVay and Jon Gruden decided to scrap the remaining periods of practice, which had been scheduled to last for another 45 minutes. The culprits weren’t easily identified in the mass of players working on punt blocking and punt coverage outside the Rams’ training complex, but punches appeared to be thrown by both teams. The Raiders and Rams meet again Saturday at SoFi Stadium.