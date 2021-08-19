Dodgers beat Mets 4-1, gain on Giants with 7th straight win

AP California

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner went 2 for 4 and drove in a run to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the New York Mets 4-1 for their seventh straight win. The Dodgers moved within 2 1/2 games of the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who were idle. The defending World Series champions haven’t been in first place since the end of April. The reeling Mets were led by Pete Alonso, who went 2 for 4 with a run scored. New York dropped below .500 with its sixth straight loss. They’ve dropped 22 of their last 26 against the Dodgers, including getting swept last weekend in New York.