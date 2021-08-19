California officer wounded in shootout walks out of hospital

AP California

SAN BERNARDINO (AP) — One of two police officers shot while trying to arrest a gunman suspected of wounding a Southern California sheriff’s deputy is out of the hospital. The San Bernardino SWAT officers killed the gunman during a shootout Wednesday in neighboring Highland east of Los Angeles, authorities said. One of them walked out of the hospital on Thursday, and appeared to be in good spirits, officials say. The other officer remained in treatment, and details about his recovery were not immediately available. The 34-year-old suspect who died was identified as a gang member with a long criminal history. The wounded deputy is expected to recover.