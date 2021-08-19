Cabrera stuck at 499; Angels rally to beat Tigers 13-10

AP California

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcome an eight-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 13-10 on Thursday. Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings. He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit homer No. 499. He grounded out with a chance to reach the milestone and pull the Tigers within a run in the eighth, finishing the day 2 of 5. Mike Mayers pitched a perfect seventh for the victory and Austin Warren earned his first save with two perfect innings.