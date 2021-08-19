Betts feeling ‘really good,’ eyes return soon to Dodgers

AP California

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts says he’s feeling “really, really good” and is eager to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup from a stint on the injured list because of right hip inflammation. The All-Star outfielder has been on the IL since Aug. 8. He was diagnosed with a bone spur in his hip and recently received a second cortisone injection. Betts says his right hip had been bothering him fro the start of spring training in February. He describes the initial pain as being so intense that it “locked me up pretty good.”