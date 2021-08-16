Man charged with wrong-way LA crash that killed girlfriend

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors allege that a man whose girlfriend was killed and four children injured in a Los Angeles freeway crash deliberately drove the wrong way into traffic. Cesar Torres was charged Monday with murder, attempted murder and other crimes. Prosecutors say he intended to kill his girlfriend and young children when he drove the Lincoln Navigator SUV into traffic last Thursday on Interstate 101 in Encino and struck a big-rig. The crash killed 26-year-old Aimee Garcia. Torres remains jailed on $1 million bail.