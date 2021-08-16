Skip to Content
Gruden doesn’t want anyone forgetting about WR Zay Jones

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been singing the praises of wide receiver Zay Jones, saying nobody works harder than the fifth-year pro. But with four wideout slots seemingly taken, Jones finds himself battling for a roster spot for a second consecutive season. Jones finished with three receptions for 57 yards in the team’s 20-7 preseason opener against Seattle in Las Vegas. Jones, had 14 receptions for 154 yards and just one touchdown during the 2020 regular season.

