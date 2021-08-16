Dodgers beat Pirates 2-1 on HRs by McKinney and Muncy

AP California

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 for their fourth straight victory. Billy McKinney’s solo shot — his first with the Dodgers — tied the game in the seventh. The Dodgers’ winning streak over the Pirates reached a franchise-record 14 games and they’ve won 11 in a row against them at home. They are 21-2 against Pittsburgh since 2017. Blake Treinen got the win in relief. He struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 24th save, but not without some suspense.