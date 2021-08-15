Atlanta Ballet chooses Hollywood leader as new executive

AP California

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Ballet has chosen a leader in the film industry as its new executive director. The ballet said Thursday that Tom West, chief advancement officer at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles, will fully assume his new duties at the ballet by the end of September. His selection was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The 54-year-old West will take over for Atlanta Ballet President & CEO Arturo Jacobus, who is retiring after 12 years. His appointment comes as the ballet has struggled during the pandemic. Ballet board chair Nancy Field told the AJC that West has a strong track record of raising money for the arts.