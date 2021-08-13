More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places

AP California

By MELINDA DESLATTE and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

In a growing number of places across the United States, people will be required to show proof of being vaccinated against the coronavirus to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant. Starting next week, New Orleans and San Francisco will require such proof to enter many businesses. New York City was the first to require proof of vaccination to dine inside restaurants, go to a gym or theater. Los Angeles is also looking into the idea. The new measures are an attempt to stem the tide of cases that has pushed hospitals to the breaking point.