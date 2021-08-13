Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba in California

AP California

RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — A child infected with an extremely rare brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a Northern California lake died in a hospital, his family has confirmed. Seven-year-old David Pruitt, of Tehama County, died from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, on Aug. 7, according to his aunt, Crystal Hayley. Hayley says the boy was rushed to the emergency room on July 30 and then flown to UC Davis Medical Center where he was on life support with severe brain swelling. Tehama County Health Services Agency says the infection is extremely rare, and there have only been 10 cases reported in California since 1971.