Driver shot after dragging Los Angeles County deputy

AP California

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed a driver whose car dragged a deputy during a chase. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Interstate 5 in Gorman. The Sheriff’s Department says a deputy had stopped the man’s car on a frontage road and was taking him back to a patrol car when the man broke free. The man ran to his car and when the deputy tried to stop him, drove off, dragging the deputy. That ended with the driver being shot and dying at the scene. The deputy was treated for injuries at a hospital and released.