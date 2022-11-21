Black’s 26 points carry No. 9 Arkansas past Louisville 80-54

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Anthony Black dominated from inside and outside to finish with 26 points for No. 9 Arkansas, which overwhelmed Louisville in the second half for an 80-54 victory in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Black is a freshman guard who tops the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. He made 9 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers, made all five free throws and and had six assists. Ricky Council IV added 15 points and Makhel Mitchell 12 for the Razorbacks, who improved to 4-0. Kamri Lands scored 13 and El Ellis 11 for Louisville, which dropped to 0-4.

