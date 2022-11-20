Wales midfielder Joe Allen to miss World Cup opener
By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Wales midfielder Joe Allen will miss his team’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday because of a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for more than two months. Allen left Swansea’s match against Hull on Sept. 17 in the 30th minute. The 32-year-old former Liverpool midfielder has not played since. Allen was a member of the all-tournament team at the 2016 European Championship. He has two goals in 72 international appearances.