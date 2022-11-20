Siegrist dominates, Villanova rallies past Temple 74-71

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 41 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and No. 24 Villanova rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Temple 74-71. The Wildcats trailed 57-49 after three quarters, then held Temple without a point until 4:19 remained in the game. The Wildcats led 61-59 at that point, then later a jumper by Siegrist put them up 67-62 with 2:30 remaining. Villanova did not make another shot but connected on 7 of 10 free throws in the final minute. Siegrist’s third career 40-point game was one off her career-high of 42 established last season in an overtime game against Marquette.

