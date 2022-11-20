Patterson sets NFL record with 9th career kickoff return TD

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards to become the NFL career leader with nine touchdowns. Patterson, a 10-year veteran, caught the ball in the end zone and gathered a head of steam and outran the coverage up the middle. Matthew Adams missed a tackle attempt when he dove at Patterson’s feet, and Patterson was too fast for Elijah Hicks to catch as he approached the end zone. Patterson broke the record he shared with Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington, each of whom had eight.

