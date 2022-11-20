McKennie readies for World Cup with red, white & blue hair

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Weston McKennie got into the patriotic spirit, dying his hair red, white and blue ahead of the United States’ World Cup opener against Wales. The 24-year-old midfielder from Fort Lewis, Washington, showed up with the new colors for the last training session before Monday’s match. McKennie, who plays for Juventus in Italy, previously had a streak of blond in his hair. The Americans open the World Cup on Monday night after failing to reach the 2018 tournament.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.