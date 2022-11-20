F1 champion, activist Vettel bids farewell after final race

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel has bowed out of the sport after 16 years. Vettel is a lifelong auto racing fan who is known for his advocacy of human rights and environmental causes. It’s been a delicate balance for a driver who has become increasingly uneasy at the toll his passion takes on the planet. Vettel says he hoped other drivers could carry on “some of the good work” as he aims to spend more time with his family. His last race was frustrating as Vettel slipped back before recovering to finish 10th.

