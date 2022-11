CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Matt Cross scored 12 points to help Massachusetts defeat Charlotte 60-54 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Cross was 5-of-7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Minutemen (4-1). T.J. Weeks added 11 points and nine rebounds. RJ Luis scored nine with six boards. Aly Khalifa led the 49ers (4-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points.

