Champion Max Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Max Verstappen has won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history. There was little drama at the Yas Marina Circuit a year after it saw Verstappen’s tense and controversial win over Lewis Hamilton to seal his first title. Verstappen stayed ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez at the start and was never seriously challenged after that on his way to the win. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held off Perez’s challenge on old tires to finish second and clinch second place in the championship standings.

