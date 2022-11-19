US battles injuries, idleness ahead of World Cup opener
By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A World Cup jammed into the middle of the European season isn’t ideal for the United States. Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest and Luca de la Torre are working their way back from injuries heading into the Americans’ first World Cup match in eight years. Christian Pulisic and Matt Turner are among those struggling for playing time with their clubs and defenders Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long enter Monday’s match against Wales after layoffs of more than a month following the ends of their Major League Soccer seasons.