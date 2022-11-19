No. 3 Michigan RB Corum grabs left knee, briefly leaves game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan running back Blake Corum grabbed his left knee after being tackled late in the first half against Illinois before returning in the third quarter for one drive. The Heisman Trophy hopeful fumbled the ball and went down awkwardly about 15 yards short of the end zone. He was evaluated on the turf by the team’s medical staff before walking off the field and up the tunnel toward the locker room. Corum returned to the field to warm up for the second half and played sparingly on the opening possession. After Corum had a 5-yard run, he pulled himself out of the game after blocking for a pass attempt. He was on sideline with his helmet off for Michigan’s second drive of the second half.

