Gardner-Webb beats North Carolina A&T for Big South title

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Narii Gaither and Jayden Brown each had two touchdown runs and Gardner-Webb beat North Carolina A&T 38-17 in a battle between the Big South Conference’s top teams and regular season title. Gardner-Webb (6-5, 5-0) has won the last two in the series and also clinched the conference’s automatic bid into the Division I-FCS playoffs. Brown had 93 yards rushing and Gaither 90 yards on the ground. Brown’s 19-yard scoring run gave the Bulldogs a 17-14 lead in the second quarter and Gaither’s 20-yarder made it 31-14 early in the third. Jalen Fowler threw for 253 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Aggies.

