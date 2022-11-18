Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
BERLIN (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans proudly fly their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Not this time. Anyone walking around Berlin just days before the World Cup starts in Qatar on Sunday will struggle to notice any sign that the tournament is happening. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events. Bars are boycotting the tournament and many fans say they won’t watch in protest against human rights abuses in Qatar.