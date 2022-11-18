Colorado takes down another ranked team, No. 24 Texas A&M

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — KJ Simpson had career-highs of 30 points and six steals and Colorado beat No. 24 Texas A&M 103-75 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. It was the second ranked opponent Colorado has beaten in a five-day span after topping then-No. 11 Tennessee 78-66 on Sunday. Simpson’s sixth steal led to a fast-break dunk with 1:18 left. He was subbed out after making 11-of-17 shots, including four 3-pointers, and grabbing seven rebounds. Colorado made just six 3-pointers on 25 attempts in its tournament-opening loss to UMass on Thursday. But the Buffaloes responded by going 16 of 32 from distance against Texas A&M, with five makes by Ethan Wright.

