Murray State tops No. 24 Texas A&M 88-79

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — JaCobi Wood scored 23 points and Murray State held off No. 24 Texas A&M 88-79 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Racers will take on UMass in the semifinals while Texas A&M (2-1) faces Colorado on Friday. The victory was the first for Murray State over a ranked team in a decade. Kenny White Jr. added 18 points, Jamari Smith had 17 and Rob Perry 12. Murray State shot 50% and made 10 of 22 3-point attempts. Tyrece Radford scored 19 points to lead Texas Tech. Wade Taylor IV added 16, Manny Obaseki 12 and Julius Marble 11.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.