Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 7:27 PM

Harris’ 22 lead Butler over St. Francis (Pa.) 95-67

KYMA

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Led by Chuck Harris’ 22 points, the Butler Bulldogs defeated the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 95-67 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 with the victory and the Red Flash fell to 1-3.

Article Topic Follows: AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

AP Sports
By
Published 7:27 PM

Harris’ 22 lead Butler over St. Francis (Pa.) 95-67

MGN/KYMA.com

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Led by Chuck Harris’ 22 points, the Butler Bulldogs defeated the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 95-67 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 with the victory and the Red Flash fell to 1-3.

Article Topic Follows: AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content