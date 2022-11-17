Harris’ 22 lead Butler over St. Francis (Pa.) 95-67

INDIANAPOLIS — Led by Chuck Harris’ 22 points, the Butler Bulldogs defeated the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 95-67 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 with the victory and the Red Flash fell to 1-3.

By The Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.