Crosby has 2 goals, 2 assists in Penguins’ 6-4 win over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists for a season-high four points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Thursday night. Ryan Poehling, Kris Letang, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry stopped 19 shots. Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 after losing seven straight. Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice and Brandon Duhaime and Matt Dumba added goals for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson, filling in for the injured Marc-Andre Fleury, made 26 saves.

