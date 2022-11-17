Ansu Fati shines as Spain wins its final World Cup warmup
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
Ansu Fati has made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team. He scored a goal and showed he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warmup. Fati teamed up well some of the other youngsters giving Spain hope of a successful campaign in Qatar. Gavi Páez and Nico Williams also scored a goal each in the team’s final match before its World Cup opener against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. Fati had not played for Spain since making his fourth appearance as a teenager in October 2020.