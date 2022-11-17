Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 11:51 AM

Ansu Fati shines as Spain wins its final World Cup warmup

KYMA

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

Ansu Fati has made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team. He scored a goal and showed he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warmup. Fati teamed up well some of the other youngsters giving Spain hope of a successful campaign in Qatar. Gavi Páez and Nico Williams also scored a goal each in the team’s final match before its World Cup opener against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. Fati had not played for Spain since making his fourth appearance as a teenager in October 2020.

Article Topic Follows: AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content