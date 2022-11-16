UVA campus shooting suspect due for 1st court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia student accused of killing three members of the football team and wounding two other students in an on-campus shooting is due in court for his first hearing. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is expected to appear in an Albemarle County court by video link from a local jail. A local prosecutor has said he’s expected to be appointed an attorney and may have a preliminary bail review. Jones faces murder, malicious wounding and gun-related charges in the Sunday night shooting. Authorities have said the violence broke out as a bus of students was returning from a field trip to see a play in Washington.

