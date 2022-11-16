Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview

Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan has finally been broadcast and few at Manchester United have been spared in his scathing condemnation of the club. Past and present teammates, former managers and the board all got a blast from Ronaldo, whose days at United are now surely numbered. He said United had failed to move on as a club since his first spell there and that “progress was zero” at United compared to his previous teams Real Madrid and Juventus. Ronaldo says he is surprised that the young players at United haven’t used him as more of an example and that most of them ”don’t care.”

