Jets WR Corey Davis has a chance to return vs. Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis could return Sunday against the New England Patriots after missing the last two games with a knee injury. Davis sat out practice Wednesday and wasn’t seen on the field during the portion open to the media. But coach Robert Saleh didn’t rule out the 6-3 Jets getting back one of their best and most reliable playmakers with an opportunity to take over first place in the AFC East. Davis was injured in the first half of New York’s 16-9 victory at Denver on Oct. 23. Davis has 19 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

