England’s World Cup injuries ease as Maddison, Walker train

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England’s injury concerns are easing ahead of the World Cup with Kyle Walker and James Maddison overcoming their previous fitness issues to take part in the team’s first training session in Qatar. Walker has been recovering from groin surgery needed after getting injured during Manchester City’s 6-3 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Oct. 2. Maddison limped off in the first half of Leicester’s win over West Ham on Saturday because of a right knee problem. They were at practice at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex which is close to the England team’s hotel base for the World Cup. All 26 members of Gareth Southgate’s squad trained.

