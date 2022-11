CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 19 points and Oregon State rolled past its cross-town rival, Bushnell University, posting an 83-66 victory. The NAIA-member Beacons hung with their PAC-12 neighbors, trailing by just seven at intermission and were outscored by just 10 points in the second half.

