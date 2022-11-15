Leverkusen says giving World Cup to Qatar was ‘scandalous’

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has become the latest Bundesliga club to criticize the World Cup in Qatar by describing the decision to award the tournament to the country as “scandalous.” Leverkusen says “Football culture does not exist in Qatar.” Leverkusen referred to widely reported issues of homophobia, the lack of freedom of expression and denial of women’s rights and the “unacceptable working conditions” endured by migrant workers in Qatar. League rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim previously criticized the tournament.

