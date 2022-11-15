Füllkrug’s patience rewarded with Germany World Cup spot

Niclas Füllkrug took the scenic route before earning his first call-up for Germany on the eve of the World Cup. The Werder Bremen forward who is 29 must have thought the day would never come after years of being overlooked for the senior team following his last appearance for Germany’s under-20s in 2014. Füllkrug has played more games in Germany’s second division than in the Bundesliga. But this season Füllkrug has scored 10 times for Bremen in 14 Bundesliga games. He was rewarded with a phone call on Thursday from Germany coach Hansi Flick asking him to be part of his 26-man World Cup squad. Füllkrug says “It was a long journey, and it makes it an even nicer moment now.”

