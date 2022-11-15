Broome, No. 13 Auburn roll past Winthrop, 89-65

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead No. 13 Auburn to an 89-65 victory over Winthrop. Broome took over the game four days after failing to make a basket against South Florida, helping the Tigers put together a dominant stretch after leading the Eagles by just 11 early in the second half. Wendell Green Jr. scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half for Auburn, making 4 of 6 3-pointers. Kelton Talford had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles. Toneari Lane scored 18.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.