App State hands Louisville third straight one-point loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donovan Gregory scored 16 points, freshman Justin Abson made a hook shot in the lane with 35.5 seconds left and Appalachian State beat Louisville 61-60 for the Cardinals third straight one-point loss. Louisville has lost its first three home games of a season for the first time since 1940-41, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Abson’s make in the closing seconds was App State’s first field goal since the 6:59 mark when it led 57-45. El Ellis keyed the comeback, scoring his ninth straight point for the Cardinals with 24.2 left. App State guard Tyree Boykin missed the frontend of a 1-and-1 with 11.1 seconds left and Ellis appeared to make a layup at the buzzer, but officials ruled the ball was in his hands.

