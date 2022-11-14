Williams brothers in World Cup with different teams
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
Brothers, teammates and now World Cup rivals. Athletic Bilbao forwards Iñaki and Nico Williams are set to become the latest brothers to play for different countries in a World Cup. Iñaki Williams was selected by Ghana on Monday while his younger brother Nico Williams had been picked by Spain last week. They will be repeating the feat of the Boateng brothers, who played for different nations in 2010 in South Africa and in 2014 in Brazil. Jerome Boateng was a central defender with Germany while the older Kevin-Prince Boateng was an attacking midfielder with Ghana.