US Soccer uses rainbow crest in Qatar

The U.S. Soccer Federation is using a rainbow version of its crest at the Americans’ World Cup training facility in Doha, Qatar. The federation normally uses a crest with blue lettering and red stripes but changed the stripes to seven different colors at the training facility, where workouts started ahead of the Americans’ World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21. The rainbow crest is part of the Be the Change initiative of the USSF and its players. Qatar has been criticized over attitudes towards LGBTQ fans and the treatment of migrant workers.

By The Associated Press

