Belgium to reinforce soccer stadium security after violence
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
AP Sports Writer
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s Interior minister has met with league and club officials to present them with details of a draft law aimed at reinforcing the fight against soccer hooliganism following repeated incidents this season. The meeting took place after a first-division match between Charleroi and Mechelen was stopped over the weekend due to the fans’ behavior. The game was abandoned after Charleroi fans threw flares onto the pitch. As part of the plan devised earlier this year, the Belgian government wants to impose tougher penalties and to tighten access to stadiums in a bid to keep hooligans away.