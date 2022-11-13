PHILADELPHIA — Led by Nicolas Timberlake’s 23 points, the Towson Tigers defeated the Penn Quakers 80-74 on Sunday night. The Tigers are now 3-0 with the win and the Quakers fell to 0-3.

